Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.97

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.97 and last traded at $119.74, with a volume of 3747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $937,361.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,787,741 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,320 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.