Webchain Price Hits $0.0004 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Webchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX , RaisEX, STEX and BiteBTC. During the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00672118 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, STEX, Coinroom, RaisEX, ChaoEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.