Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.
NASDAQ WB opened at $43.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Weibo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Weibo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
