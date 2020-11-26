Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ WB opened at $43.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Weibo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Weibo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.