Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.89.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. Moderna has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $109.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,923,000.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,754,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,806 shares of company stock valued at $44,212,168. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

