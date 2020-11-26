Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

