West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFT. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.33.

WFT stock opened at C$73.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.74. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$76.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

