WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $39.73 Average PT from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WestRock by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

