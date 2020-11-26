William A. Old, Jr. Sells 7,523 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.6% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 166,629 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

