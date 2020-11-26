William Blair Weighs in on SiTime Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for SiTime in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $88.15 on Thursday. SiTime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $112.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.92.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $217,627.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,995,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,461 shares of company stock worth $5,446,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SiTime by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 165,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

