William Ingram Sells 9,876 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $3,291,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $166.45 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $175.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.68.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

