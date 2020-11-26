World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.87

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.87 and last traded at $115.09, with a volume of 1034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.88.
WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of $808.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.79.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,614 shares of company stock worth $730,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
