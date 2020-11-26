World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $117.70 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $184,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $76,210.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,614 shares of company stock worth $730,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

