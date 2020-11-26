Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Worley has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.74.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

