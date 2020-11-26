WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) CFO Sells $1,395,000.00 in Stock

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WPX opened at $7.74 on Thursday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

