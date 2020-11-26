X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $70,223.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001346 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000033 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 59,797,236,681 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

