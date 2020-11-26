Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 633,844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,365,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 75,563 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $9,300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

