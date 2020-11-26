Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Critical Review

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) and Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

5.4% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yue Yuen Industrial and Xinyuan Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Xinyuan Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Xinyuan Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A Xinyuan Real Estate -1.53% -3.79% -0.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Xinyuan Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial $10.11 billion 0.33 $300.55 million N/A N/A Xinyuan Real Estate $2.48 billion 0.05 $68.35 million $1.20 1.98

Yue Yuen Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Xinyuan Real Estate.

Dividends

Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Xinyuan Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Xinyuan Real Estate pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xinyuan Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyuan Real Estate has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yue Yuen Industrial beats Xinyuan Real Estate on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of leather products, apparels, and sports sandals, as well as soles, components, and others; distribution of licensed products; and property leasing and management activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land and direct negotiations. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, management consulting, and technical services; operates retail stores; and installs intercom systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.