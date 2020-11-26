Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $6.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

AUY opened at $5.13 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

