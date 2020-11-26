Zacks: Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

