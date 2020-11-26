Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HYLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

HYLN opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.