Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of AJG opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.