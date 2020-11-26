Zacks Investment Research Comments on POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Get POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) alerts:

Shares of PTK opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 million and a PE ratio of -14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. POET Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.