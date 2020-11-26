Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Buy

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

OSIS stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

