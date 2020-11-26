ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

