Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZTS stock opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

