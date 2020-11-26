ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 159000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86.

About ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides a mix of Christian, multi-cultural, local programming, news, views, and music; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.