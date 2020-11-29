$0.59 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

