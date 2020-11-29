$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.72. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

In related news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $6,874,864 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $224.31 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $227.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

