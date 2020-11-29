$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. RPM International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. BP PLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $13,400,000. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 38.1% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in RPM International by 934.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 67,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 50.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

