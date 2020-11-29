$1.87 EPS Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.09. OneMain reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

OMF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. 210,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 95.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 150.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 379.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

