1,298 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.