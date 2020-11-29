130,000 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,999 shares of company stock worth $1,360,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

