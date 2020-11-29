140,000 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Acquired by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. Bilibili accounts for about 3.5% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $1,090,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BILI shares. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,360. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

