1,773 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. FedEx makes up 0.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.41. 1,248,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.01 and its 200-day moving average is $202.67. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

