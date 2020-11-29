274 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

