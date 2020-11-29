51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet cut 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 67,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,401. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. 51job has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. Equities analysts expect that 51job will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 51job by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 51job by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,606 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of 51job by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,712,000 after buying an additional 197,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 51job by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,641,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 51job by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,375,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

