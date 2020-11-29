565 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 2,188,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,639. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

