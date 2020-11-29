668 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 668 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,261,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,523,000 after buying an additional 79,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.