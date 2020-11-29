707 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of CMP opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

