9,666 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $141.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

