Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 163.5% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 66.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $527.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.56.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.