Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

