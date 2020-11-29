Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

