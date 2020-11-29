Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.