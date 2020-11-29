Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

