Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

BABA stock opened at $276.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.06. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $751.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.