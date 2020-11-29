Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 10.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $21.76 on Friday, reaching $1,793.19. 884,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,818.06. The company has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,662.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,528.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

