Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Vericel posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 133,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,520.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $26.22.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

