Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT at $1.77

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.77.

WLDBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,827. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

