ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $9.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AETUF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF remained flat at $$5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,080. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.88.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

